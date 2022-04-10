Malta Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) recently hosted their annual assembly at the Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana, where the team enjoyed a jam-packed day of motivational talks, activities and exciting plans for the future, led by director and joint owner Michael J. Zammit.

“2021 was an incredible year not only for the SIR brand worldwide – which reached a record-breaking global sales volume of $204 billion – but especially for Malta SIR. Our team really pulled the same rope and we were able to increase our sales volume by 209 per cent,” Zammit said.

The event was a celebration of the brand’s achievements and an opportunity to further motivate the team as they take on the remaining months of the year.

“We started the day off with breakfast before taking an in-depth look at the year ahead and outlined our goals. At Malta SIR, we realise that ‘waiting for luck to knock on your door is unlucky’ and with that in mind we are dedicated to creating our own luck, thus seeking opportunities that make the most sense for our clients and brand,” Zammit explained.

Director and joint owner Michael J. Zammit, sales agent Josabeth Cassar and director and joint owner Roger A. Strickland

The team enjoyed a talk on business development and best practices by Roger Strickland Jr, director and joint owner of Malta SIR, followed by an in-depth brand insight by Gil Pereira De Lima, global marketing and communications director of the EMEIA region, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and Andrew Stillo, global operations manager.

Operations and marketing manager Maxine Fraivillig outlined the company’s 2022 marketing plan and budget, after which she commended the team on significant sales for the year – most notably, the €4 million sale of an exclusively listed luxury Portomaso duplex apartment completely renovated utilising only the finest Italian materials and designer furnishings.

Another significant deal was the €3.55 million sale of an 18th-century palazzo in Naxxar, built around a grand central courtyard offering total privacy and meticulously restored, retaining a wealth of original features.

Other notable properties include a luxury designer duplex penthouse in Tigné Point overlooking the Mediterranean and Valletta, sold for €3.55 million, and two seafront apartments in St Julian’s, sold for €2 million and €1.7 million.

Director and joint owner Michael J. Zammit, letting agent Alexander Tadj and director and joint owner Roger A. Strickland

The company’s rental and commercial department also added to the success of 2021 with two luxury villas –in Ibraġ and Victoria Gardens, rented out at €8,000 per month each on long-term contracts, as well as a designer Laguna apartment at €5,000. Despite the pandemic and an uptake in remote and hybrid working across the globe, the commercial team managed to close yearly office rentals at €69,600 and €48,000.

One of Malta SIR’s unique selling points is its global reach and exclusive connection to world-renowned Sotheby’s Auction House. Malta SIR agents receive training on an international level, allowing them to leverage the power of the brand to deliver clients a world-class service.

“We know that as a brand we aren’t just selling real estate – we are providing a lifestyle. When you choose Malta SIR as your partner in property, you are not just working with a local property expert, but also benefitting from a global powerhouse,” Zammit added.

This year’s workshop also served as the perfect opportunity to congratulate those agents within the brand, who went beyond reaching record-breaking achievements.

2021 saw sales associate Richard Bellerby achieving the titles of top sales performance and top sales listing agent, while sales associate Natasha Pace was the top sales performance runner-up award winner.

Josabeth Cassar, who has been a sales agent at Malta SIR for almost five years, was presented with the awards for the highest number of sales listings and for the highest number of promise of sales for 2021.

The Malta Sotheby’s International Realty team

Letting and commercial agent Alexander Tadj took home the top rental performance award, while letting agent Lana Buks-Vaivade came runner-Up. She was also the recipient of the award for the highest number of letting listings, while the award for the top letting listing agent went to Valentina Carugno.

The Malta SIR team player award went to administration manager Shirley Herron, while marketing and operations manager Maxine Fraivillig and sales associate Bernard Ferrante both received long service awards for their dedication to the company.

To get in touch with Malta SIR, call +356 2010 8077, visit www.maltasothebysrealty.com or call at their Portomaso Marina office.