Malta Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) recently hosted its first event at the Westin Dragonara Resort in St Julian’s, where the award-winning team got together to celebrate their achievements and set new goals.

The event featured a day full of motivational talks, inspirational guests and exciting announcements.

“Our annual assembly is one looked forward to by the entire team and the perfect way to keep our morale high by reminding everyone of their achievements. For the past three years we have grown significantly, having sold a good number of prestigious and outstanding properties. This is testament to the dedication and skill of our team,” Michael Zammit, director and joint owner of Malta SIR, said.

The event outlined the company’s growth strategy for 2023 with new marketing tactics, the launch of a new senior sales associate incentive programme and the announcement that it would be opening a third office at Tigné Point.

“2023 is a significant year for the company, as it marks our 10th year in Malta. What better way to celebrate this than by expanding our reach. This new office will only build on the success we have experienced over the past 10 years as we continue to be the agency of choice when it comes to luxury property,” Zammit added.

Speakers on the day included property developer Joseph Portelli, who encouraged the team to continue taking big leaps for themselves and their clients.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty award winners: (from left) Senior sales associate Richard Bellerby, senior sales associate Josabeth Cassar, rental associate Lana Buks-Vaivade, rental associate Alexander Tadj, head of admin Shirley Herron and sales associate James Grumley.

Sotheby’s International Realty head of the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) Region, Natalie Mik, also attended.

Mik’s focus as head of the EMEIA Region is on supporting each affiliate in the EMEIA by developing strategies that focus on growth and profitability. She took the opportunity to congratulate Malta SIR on its achievements and to share the brand’s vision for the future.

Mik also invited Malta SIR marketing and operations manager Maxine Fraivillig and senior sales associates Richard Bellerby and Josabeth Cassar to the Sotheby’s International Realty Global Networking Event taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US, later this year.

“One of our biggest advantages as a brand is our global reach. Sotheby’s International Realty spans 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories with a network of more than 26,000 agents across the globe. This unparalleled reach means that we are able to give our clients access to a network of qualified buyers worldwide,” Zammit said.

He added that the Sotheby’s International Realty GNE sees agents from all corners of the world come together where they discuss best practices and forge strong working relationships with their fellow agents.

Twelve awards were presented to the Malta SIR team, with Cassar being awarded ‘Top Sales Performer for 2022’ and ‘Top Sales Listing Agent by Volume for 2022’. Bellerby took home the title of ‘Top Sales Listing Agent by Value for 2022’ as well as ‘Top Sales Performance’ runner-up. Lettings and commercial agent Alexander Tadj took home the ‘Top Rental Performance in 2022’ award, while rental agent Lana Buks-Vaivade was awarded ‘Top Rental Performance runner-up for 2022’, ‘Top Letting Listing Agent by Value’ and ‘Top Letting Listings Agent by Volume’.

Malta SIR head of admin Shirley Herron received the ‘Team Player’ award, while James Grumley, Bellerby and Cassar received long-service awards for their five years of service to the company.

“We don’t just sell real estate, we help facilitate a lifestyle best suited for our clients. Our determination, dedication and proven success are testament to the exceptional service we provide,” Zammit said.

Those having a property for sale or those who would like to join the SIR team can get in touch by calling +356 2010 8077, logging on to www.maltasothebysrealty.com or visiting their offices at the Portomaso Marina.