The Maltese shooters competing at the ISSF World Cup, being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, finished their Skeet Team Men Event on a bitter-sweet note, when they lost the Bronze Medal Match to a the much-experienced Kuwait team with a score of 6 points to 2 on Sunday.

In the qualification stages, Marlon Attard, Clive Farrugia and Marcello Attard hit 210 out of 225 targets.

This result put Team Malta on a tiebreaker with the home team of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

In the three-way shoot-off, the team from Azerbaijan was eliminated with +2 targets leaving the Czechs and Maltese competing in the sudden-death tie.

