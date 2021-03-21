The Malta Social Impact Awards (MSIA) will be aired on national television for the first time as a competition-based reality show, giving the audience the chance to vote for their favourite social initiative.

MSIA brings businesses and philanthropists together to support local initiatives that have a positive social impact on Malta.

Presented by Xandru Grech, MSIA’s programme on Saturday, March 27, at 8.50pm will feature the five finalists’ pitches, which include their inspirational stories, their impact and how they will change lives with the funds they win. These will be presented to the MSIA judges: Mark Weingard, Joseph Gasan, Nathan Farrugia, Olga Finkel and Jesper Svensson, while Lydia Abela will present the awards to the winners on the night.

A total of €94,000 in funding, as well as additional non-financial support, will be awarded to the winners to develop their sustainable initiative.

The judges will choose the first place winners while the audience will vote for the second and third place winners from the remaining initiatives via SMS on the night.

The finalists of the fifth edition of MSIA are:

• Adopt a Grandparent (Missio and Newsbook)

• Charity Shops for the Community (Inspire Foundation)

• Interpreter Unit (Tama)

• Project Stop (Cross Cultural International Foundation)

• Thrive Education and Wellness Farm (THRIVE)

Over the years, MSIA has awarded over €320,000 in grants to 13 organisations and over €100,000 in non-financial support and pro bono services to over 50 participants who have been part of the mentoring programme with TAKEOFF Business Incubator at the University of Malta and Vistage.

These initiatives have had an impact on the lives of thousands of individuals in Malta, from children to the elderly, migrants and disadvantaged groups, as well as people suffering from mental or physical health issues. Last year, 10 social initiatives went through a mentoring and support phase and in February, the MSIA judges selected five finalists.

“We believe in investing in initiatives that will have a lasting, positive impact on the local community and can bring transformational change to our society. By supporting platforms such as the Malta Social Impact Awards, we are glad we can contribute to making a difference for the community we are part of. Supporting changemakers and social entrepreneurs is not only a good deed, it’s an investment in the well-being of future generations and I hope we will inspire other businesses to join this initiative,” Olga Finkel, MSIA judge and co-managing partner of WH Partners, said.

The sponsors of the financial prizes are Inspirasia Foundation, Gasan Foundation, Iniala, Betsson Group, Brown’s Pharmacy and Sigma Foundation.

For more information, e-mail info@siamalta.org, visit the MSIA website or its Facebook page.