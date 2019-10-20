“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world,” American anthropologist Margaret Mead once said. “Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

From the long-established voluntary organisations that continuously endeavour to make a difference in the lives of others, to the ambitious social entrepreneurs who have devised innovative solutions to the country’s pressing issues – Malta’s community of passionate changemakers is thriving and continues to make a positive impact on its people.

However, these changemakers need resources, tools and funding to be able to implement their ideas and sustain their initiatives. And that’s where the Malta Social Impact Awards (MSIA) come in. Launched in 2016 by the Inspirasia and Gasan Foundations, the MSIA offer opportunities for Malta’s changemakers to receive funding and non-financial support to develop their social initiatives.

The six finalists will pitch their initiatives to the audience and a panel of judges

With a significant increase in applications year on year, the people behind the awards have decided to collaborate with the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, CORE and a number of other entities to hold its first-ever Malta Social Impact Fair on November 9. The aim is to bring the sector together under one roof to showcase some of Malta’s most innovative social initiatives.

With over 40 dedicated stands, the Malta Social Impact Fair will host a handpicked selection of both well-established and up-and-coming local foundations, NGOs and social initiatives. These inspiring initiatives all address pressing social issues related to the environment, education, physi­cal and mental health, poverty and inequality, as well as others.

The fair will allow the public, including businesses and philanthropists, to learn about the various initiatives in the sector and discover how they can be part of the positive impact. Other entities offering corporate social responsibility (CSR) consultancy and services tailored towards social enterprises and initiatives will also be present on the day.

“Over the years, MSIA have shown that Malta’s got impact. This is why it is important for us to bring the social ecosystem together to encourage collaboration, networking and discussions, while also bridging the gap between the social and private sectors to give these inspiring initiatives the opportunity to gain exposure and access support,” said Louisa Attard, CEO of the Inspirasia Foundation.

Among the exhibitors at the fair, one will find the previous MSIA winners, as well as MSIA 2019 semi-finalists. These semi-finalists are being given a chance to win a €1,000 cash prize and non-financial support at the Malta Social Impact Fair, which will be voted for by the public before and during the event.

The evening will end with the final event of the Malta Social Impact Awards 2019, during which the six finalists will pitch their initiatives to the audience and a panel of judges. The winners will receive up to €75,000 in funding, as well as additional non-financial support. This year, the Malta Social Impact Awards and the fair are being organised by the Academy of Givers, a platform that brings together like-minded individuals and businesses wishing to improve philanthropic and corporate social responsibility efforts.

While the Malta Social Impact Fair will be open to the public free of charge, tickets for the MSIA are available on showshappening .com. All funds collected from the tickets will go towards an Audience Participation Award for the audience’s favourite finalist.

To find out more, visit www.siamalta.org, the Malta Social Impact Awards Facebook page or e-mail info@siamalta.org.