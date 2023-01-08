A series of monthly concerts and masterclasses will celebrate the Malta Society of Arts’ 100 years at Palazzo de La Salle.

The concerts will feature compositions from the MSA’s music archive and music by past composers affiliated with the MSA.

In addition, this Maltese musical cultural heritage will be flanked by commissioned compositions by contemporary composers.

In this first concert, taking place on January 12 at 8pm, Christine Zerafa’s piano quartet will perform Carmelo Pace’s Conversazioni, Mariella Cassar Cordina’s new commission as part of the celebrations and other works.

The quartet is composed of Maria Conrad on the violin, Alexandra Razera on the viola, Desirée Calleja Quintano on the cello and Zerafa on the piano.

Maltese pianist Zerafa has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in various concert series and festivals in Europe and the United States.

Performances have taken her to major world-renowned venues and festivals including the Royal Festival Hall, Wigmore Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, St John’s Smith Square, Cadogan Hall, St Martin in the Fields and St James Piccadilly, among others.

She has performed in Oxford Lieder Festival and appeared on BBC Radio 3 as well as BBC television.

Forthcoming concerts will feature musicians Dominic Galea, Charlene Farrugia, Carlo Muscat, Philip Attard and many others.

Since 1923, Palazzo de La Salle has been the premises of the Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. The society was granted the use of the palazzo, rent free, by then prime minister Joseph Howard.

The concert series is supported by Arts Council Malta under the Programme Support Scheme. MSA’s 100 years at Palazzo de La Salle celebrations, Concert 1 is taking place on January 12 at Palazzo de La Salle at 8pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.