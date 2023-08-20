The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) organises an exhibition for its members every two years in the form of a collective show inspired by a common theme. The 2023 exhibition, titled The Archive: Memories & Recollections, features over 40 different artworks in various media by over 50 members who worked individually or as part of a group.

The inspiration for the exhibition is the Society’s own extensive archive of documents: letters, meeting minutes, sheet music, and anecdotes chronicling the Society’s rich 100-year history.

Most of the artworks were generated at a series of meetings, discussions and workshops held at Palazzo de la Salle.

'277 Collage' by Clint Calleja ‘Perception of Life’ by Dave Calleja

The participating artists are Joseph Agius, Fabiola Agius Anastasi, Carmen Aquilina, Kamy Aquilina, Joanne Azzo­pardi, Noel Azzopardi, Josian Bonello, Carm Borg, Dione Borg, Clint Calleja, Dave Calleja, Daniela Camilleri, Josette Casha, Adrienne Cassar, Matthew Cassar, Alex Dalli, Patrick Dalli, Maria Rossella Dalmas, Katel Delia, Jessica DeMers, Damian Ebejer, Margaret Farrugia, Jason Fenech, Censu Fenech, Marita Fenech, Michelle Gialanze, Daniela Guevska, Eman Grima, Marion Gruebl, Josephine Hili, Sun Hui, Eric Kaiser, Yuexin Kong, Edward Micallef, Leanne Lewis, Jordan Muscat, Gabriela Nicolaescu, Audrey Pace, Nadya Peovska, Roberto Prestigiacomo, Joseph Pulo, Quinn Salter, Ethan Salter, Valerio Schembri, Josianne Spiteri, Lucienne Spiteri, Stefan Spiteri, Darren Tanti, Elena Toncheva, Audrey Vella, Tanya Vella, Isaac Warrington, Robert Zahra, Charmaine Zammit and Alison Zammit Endrich.

The exhibition is open until September 7 at the Art Galleries of Palazzo de La Salle, Republic Street, Valletta. For enquiries e-mail info@artsmalta.org or call the MSA on 2124 4339 / 2124 4400.