The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has announced its open call for exhibitions for the second half of 2024.

The MSA invites visual artists and curators to submit their proposals to hold exhibitions at the Art Galleries of Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta between June and December 2024.

Over the past 10 years, the MSA has converted Palazzo de La Salle into a space that respects its historical significance while catering for contemporary artistic and cultural activities.

The art galleries feature nearly 200 square metres of dedicated exhibition space spread across four connected galleries which are equipped with warm parquet floors, beautifully decorated canvas ceilings, adjustable lighting and hanging equipment.

The Malta Society of Arts is accepting proposals until May 31.

Following the previous open call, the first half of 2024 will feature exhibitions by artists Ġulja Holland, Jade Zammit, Stefan Spiteri, Frank Briffa, Ruth Ancilleri, Sarah Marie Scicluna and others.

In the past, the art galleries have showcased work by a wide range of artists, including Madeleine Gera, Catherine Cavallo, Alex Dalli, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, James Vella Clark, Anna Galea, Karen Caruana, Anna Calleja, Keit Bonnici, Alexandra Pace, Aaron Bezzina, Kane Cali, and John Paul Azzopardi among many others.

Interested artists and curators can download the application form and exhibition guidelines from artsmalta.org/event/open-call/. The deadline for submissions is May 31. Applicants must send their application, CV, portfolio, and a detailed project proposal to admin@artsmalta.org. For more information, please contact admin@artsmalta.org.