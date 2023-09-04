The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has launched a new creative writing course as part of its schedule of winter courses starting in October.

Led by David Hudson, the course will teach the basic techniques of storytelling – writing the irresistible hook, creating compelling characters, world-building and setting, plots and subplots, conflict and theme.

Also catering for writers of poetry, the course will take place every Tuesday from 5 to 7pm at the Malta Society of Arts’ seat Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta, starting on October 10. These lessons are open to anyone who is 16 years or older with an interest in creative writing.

The module is just one of around 20 courses that the MSA will be offering throughout the autumn and winter months in visual arts, applied arts and performing arts.

The winter courses schedule also includes lessons in traditional crafts and practical skills such as lace making, crochet, embroidery, tailoring, dressmaking, sewing for beginners and knitting. Students of all levels can join to start learning or consolidate any prior knowledge.

In the performing arts, lessons are offered in piano, guitar (acoustic, classic, or electric) and violin. Students are allocated slots with specific times to study both theory and practice of the instrument. Again, students of all levels of knowledge can apply.

For those with an interest in the visual arts, the MSA is offering courses for children, young people and adults of all ages. Applicants are assigned to specific courses according to their ages, starting from seven years old up to mature students.

One of the most popular courses that fills up quickly is the clay modelling one. The same applies to the popular nude art classes which include a live model for every lesson. A model is also present during every portraiture workshop, which brings together a group of like-minded artists to practice their preferred medium. The Art for Leisure course offers an introduction to art, while the art work groups offer an opportunity to work on each individual’s personal goals.

The full schedule of courses with details of times and fees. as well as application forms, can be found on www.artsmalta.org/courses. For more information, e-mail info@artsmalta.org or visit the society's Facebook page.