Malta’s oldest arts institution, the Malta Society of Arts (MSA), has just launched its new schedule of summer art courses. Taking place between the months of July and September, the MSA will be hosting 21 courses at its seat, Palazzo de La Salle, in Valletta.

One of the most highly-anticipated courses is the newly-added visual arts class in character design and fantasy art. Intended to teach techniques in drawing fantasy characters at both beginner and intermediate levels, the course will be taught by fantasy artist Joseph Bugeja. The lessons will serve as a great start to anyone who wants to join the worlds of gaming and illustration.

Another new course of interest is one on curtains and soft furnishings, which is designed to teach techniques related to the creation of different types of curtains, frames, baby souvenirs, tissue boxes and other decorations. The course is based on practical sessions under the attentive guidance of long-time MSA tutor Catherine Spiteri.

The MSA prides itself in keeping up training and education in some of the more traditional Maltese crafts like filigree, crochet, lacemaking and embroidery. Other courses in applied arts include knitting, tailoring, basic sewing and dressmaking. The latter courses have recently become more popular due to an increased interest in fashion and fashion design on our islands.

Visual arts courses at the MSA remain some of the most popular since they cater for art lovers of all ages − from young children to mature students. Some courses that will be offered this summer will be art for children (aged 4-6, 7-10 and 11+), art for mature students (aged 50+), manga art and the life classes. These human figure nude classes host live models every week and are often one of the first courses to be fully booked.

Lessons in pianoforte, guitar, violin and voice will continue in the summer months as part of the performing arts portfolio of courses offered at the MSA.

The course Drama for Fun (ages 7-15) is being held once again with tutor Emanuel Cassar.

All courses will be taking place with all necessary COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing and the use of masks and hand sanitisers.

For a full detailed schedule of the Malta Society of Arts’ summer courses, visit www.artsmalta.org/courses or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.