The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has just launched its new schedule of winter courses due to start this October in the fields of visual, applied and performing arts. All courses will take place at MSA’s seat, Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta, under the guidance of expert tutors at various times from morning till evening.

In the visual arts category, the Character Design and Fantasy Art course, which was newly launched this summer, will return for a winter run following its success among the students. The course, tutored by fantasy artist Joseph Bugeja, will take place every Friday evening, combining exercises to stimulate the imagination and creativity of the participants with information about the various drawing mediums and how they can be applied.

Other visual art courses which are especially popular with students will also resume in October. These include the Human Nude Figure course which involves a live nude model every week, as well as the classes Art for Juniors, Art for Leisure, Art for Mature Students, Clay Modelling and classes in preparation for O’ Level. Courses cater for various ages and skills ranges, and applicants will be matched with classes according to their level.

In the applied arts category, students can choose from a wide array of courses in the local traditional arts such as lacemaking, crochet, embroidery, knitting, cross stitch, filigree and cut work. The tutors in this category are among some of the most experienced teachers of these artisanal arts in Malta, and many students have been attending for years, progressing to higher levels after every completed course.

On top of the traditional arts lessons, applications are also open for the soft furnishings and curtains, dressmaking, tailoring and sewing for beginners courses.

Classes in performing arts train students in various classical instruments such as the violin, piano and guitar. These courses offer a mixture of theory and practice, according to the needs and level of the students. For those planning to start a singing career or to refine their vocal skills, opera singer Ruth Sammut Casingena will be offering coaching for the Voice Studies course in pop and classical styles.

This year, the MSA has launched another branch in its courses – sessions where groups of artists meet weekly to create art without the need of a tutor. This new concept will include sessions in portraiture, fine art and nude human figure, all intended for lovers of art with prior knowledge and experience in artistic techniques who might just want to practise their preferred medium within a community of fellow artists.

“The MSA is the oldest arts institution in Malta and we’re very proud to continue offering high-calibre training in the arts after all these years,” MSA president Adrian Mamo said upon the launch of this winter’s schedule of courses.

“We look forward to welcoming the latest cohort of new and past students to Palazzo de La Salle as the myriad and varied courses commence in October.”

For more details about the winter arts courses offered by the Malta Society of Arts, visit www.artsmalta.org/courses or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.