The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has just launched its new schedule of courses for the summer for which everyone is invited to apply. Its more than 30 extensive courses cover visual arts, applied arts and performing arts, all taking place at the MSA’s seat Palazzo de La Salle in the heart of Valletta.

Among the numerous visual arts courses on offer are ‘art for juniors’ (different classes according to age), clay modelling, nude human figure classes, art for leisure, art for mature students and fine arts workgroups.

The applied arts section this summer will also include lessons in lace making, embroidery, knitting, crochet, dressmaking, sewing for beginners, and tailoring. As regards the performing arts, students can attend classes in pianoforte, violin, guitar and the popular course ‘drama for fun’.

All courses will take place respecting applicable COVID-19 measures. For the full schedule of the Malta Society of Arts’ summer courses, please visit www.artsmalta.org/courses or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.