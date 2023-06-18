The Malta Sotheby’s International Realty Team recently celebrated the launch of their third luxury real estate office, located at the Tigné Point Lifestyle Development Pjazza.

The new office was inaugurated with a blessing by Fr Ġorġ Dalli followed by an intimate cocktail hour, where the team discussed the way forward and networked with some of Malta’s top business leaders.

From left: Malta Sotheby’s International Realty marketing and operations manager Maxine Fraivillig, joint owner and director Roger Strickland, Tigné Point branch manager Benji Psaila and joint owner and director Michael Zammit.

“At Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, we represent the most prestigious properties on the Maltese islands and our dedication to excellence is what enables us to provide the elevated service expected from the globally acclaimed Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” joint owner and director Michael Zammit said.

An extension of our dedication

“Our new office in Tigné Point is an extension of that dedication, which will both strengthen our existing business relationships and forge new ones,” he added.

The branch is led by Benji Psaila, who boasts more than 25 years of expertise in motivating agents in real estate sales, leasing and commercial enterprises.

The new office.

“Mr Psaila is the perfect fit to lead the expansion of the Malta Sotheby’s International Realty Tigné Point Office,” Zammit said.