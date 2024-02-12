Malta Sotheby's International Realty celebrated the significant achievements of 2023 and unveiled new goals at its annual team assembly, hosted at the magnificent Domus Zamittello – a restored 17th-century palazzo transformed into a luxurious hotel in Valletta.

The day-long event featured motivational speeches, exciting announcements, and an insightful workshop on ‘The Valuation of Commercial Real Estate’, led by renowned property valuer Justin Mizzi, who shared best practices for navigating the intricate landscape of real estate valuation.

During the awards ceremony, 11 awards were presented to the team in recognition of their exceptional contributions over the past year.

James Grumley received the coveted 'Sales Highest Fee Achiever' award, while Richard Bellerby was recognised as the 'Sales Highest Fee Achiever Runner-up'. Michael Mifsud was honoured as the 'Top Sales Listing Agent by Value' and John Dandria secured the title of 'Top Sales Listing Agent by Volume'.

Representing the Letting Team, Barbara Elekes was crowned the 'Rental Highest Fee Achiever' and Marcia Ardila received the recognition as the 'Rental Highest Fee Achiever Runner-Up'. Michael Incorvaja took home the title of 'Top Rental Listing Agent by Value,' while Sabine van Ieperenburg was honoured as the 'Top Letting Listing Agent by Volume.'

Shirley Herron, Administrative Manager of Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, received the 'Team Impact' award, while Sooz Bellerby was recognised with a 'Long Service' award for her five-year commitment to the company. Bernard Ferrante received the 'Happy Retirement' award for his years of dedication and remarkable journey as a sales associate.

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our dedicated, diverse team, which includes 14 nationalities. Their expertise and commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of service to our esteemed global clientele has led us to successfully conclude transactions for the most prolific properties in Malta, and cemented our reputation as the most trusted, effective, and esteemed name in the luxury real estate industry,” said Michael J. Zammit, director and joint owner of Malta Sotheby’s International Realty.

In addition to the personal growth of each associate, 2023 was marked by the celebration of a decade of excellence. Malta Sotheby's International Realty celebrated its 10th anniversary in June 2023, with an exclusive event at the Hilton Malta – Quarterdeck Bar & Lounge. The festivity welcomed 14 delegates from 10 countries, including Natalie Mik, Head of the EMEIA Region at Sotheby's International Realty.

Also in 2023, reinforcing its position as Malta's leading luxury real estate name, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty expanded its reach with the inauguration of a new office, strategically located in the heart of Tigne Point Lifestyle Development. The office is led by branch manager Benji Psaila, who brings over 25 years of expertise in motivating agents in real estate sales, leasing, and commercial enterprises.

“This expansion allowed our team to double in size, and amplified our presence and capabilities to effectively address the dynamic demands of the luxury real estate market,” said Zammit.

Malta Sotheby's International Realty expects 2024 to be a year of reaching new heights, unveiling the innovative marketing platform, Realty Malta, and announcing the upcoming launch of a dedicated brand for commercial property and office space on the island.