Malta Sotheby’s International Realty held its annual networking event at the Portomaso Marina on June 15.

The long-anticipated event – which has resumed after a two-year pause following the pandemic – saw the marina promenade turn blue as the brand rolled out the ‘navy’ carpet and welcomed their guests for a night under the stars.

“Our summer networking event has always been an annual highlight and this year was no exception. After a two-year delay, we were excited to again host one of Malta’s most exclusive events,” Michael J. Zammit, director and joint owner of Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, said.

The evening was well attended and saw the leader in luxury property host 170 international and local guests, including business leaders and property titans, each of whom went home with a branded gift.

Guests were also treated to a selection of cocktails, entertainment and canapés catered by the Hilton Hotel, while socialising and networking along the brand’s Portomaso Office marina front.

“We represent the most opulent properties on the Maltese islands and our dedication to excellence is what enables us to provide an elevated service to all who choose Malta Sotheby’s International Realty as their partner in luxury property – our annual event is a significant part of that which allows our team and guests to come together and not only strengthen current business relationships but forge new ones,” Zammit continued.

“Last year, we saw our sales increase by 209%”

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty launched on the Maltese islands in 2013 and since then has set the standard across the island when it comes to representing luxury property. Their innovative marketing tactics using the latest technologies and their unique connection to the prestigious Sotheby’s Auction House grants the brand exclusive access to a global network of qualified buyers.

“Last year, we saw our sales increase by 209 per cent and this year we are already well on our way to record-breaking sales. We offer our vendors a unique and holistic approach when it comes to representing their properties and we take great pride in sharing our client’s vision for their future – uniting extraordinary lives with extraordinary homes,” Zammit said.

To list your property with Malta Sotheby’s International Realty or become a luxury property representative, contact their local offices. Contact them on +356 2010 8077, view their website on www.maltasothebysrealty.com or visit their office at the Portomaso Marina.