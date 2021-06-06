Malta Sotheby’s International Realty recently facilitated the sale of a property for two frontline rescue and emergency workers from the Malta Red Cross Society. The two-bedroom apartment in the Towns End Residence in Mellieħa will serve as a permanent residence for first-time buyers Samuel Bilham and Milica Zdravkovic.

The pair are full-time employees of the Malta Red Cross Society and are highly qualified, with Bilham having extensive qualifications as a skipper, sea navigator, lifeguard and first-aider, while Zdravkovic is a highly-qualified lifeguard, first-aider and has just completed her sea navigation training.

“We couldn’t imagine doing anything else. As full-time employees of the Malta Red Cross Society, assisting those in need and offering a helping hand is our passion,” Bilham said.

Bilham had tried to purchase the property on his own but was unable to obtain a bank loan. That is when he and best friend Zdravkovic decided to pool their resources and purchase the property together.

“When we heard that Bilham and Zdravkovic dedicate their time to the Malta Red Cross Society, we wanted to be a part of it and support them in their property journey,” Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, joint owner and director, Michael J. Zammit, said.

In an effort to keep costs low, agents Richard and Sooz Bellerby negotiated a reduced price with the vendor and agreed along with the agency to waive any commission which would have been payable on the signing of the final contract.

“The Malta Red Cross Society does so much for us as a community and we were eager to assist two of their most dedicated members,” Malta Sotheby’s International Realty sales associate Bellerby continued.

The Malta Red Cross Society carries out health and welfare programmes for the particularly vulnerable groups, and promotes responsible co-participation by other organisations and the community. This includes providing ambulance and medical services, lifeguard services, land and water rescue, and aiding in restoring family links.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be a part of these unsung heroes’ journey as first-time buyers... We wish them the best of luck and support in their efforts with the Malta Red Cross Society,” Zammit concluded.

If you would like to volunteer, donate or become a supporter or sponsor of the Malta Red Cross Society, visit www.redcross.org.mt or call on +356 2122 1022. For more information on Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, visit www.maltasothebysrealty.com or call on +356 2010 8077.