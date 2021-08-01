The Malta Sotheby’s International Realty Team came together for their first team-building event in more than a year due to the unprecedented global pandemic.

“Our annual team-building event is something the entire office looks forward to every year. This year’s event was especially met with much excitement and enthusiasm given that we were not able to come together as a team in this way the year before,” Michael Zammit, joint owner and director of Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, noted.

The event took place at the Radisson Blu Resort’s waterfront restaurant The Edge Lido. After enjoying a light breakfast and some strong espressos, the team was geared up and ready for an exciting in-house tennis tournament hosted by the Watersedge tennis courts.

“We have had an incredible first two quarters so far and we are already on track to achieving a record-breaking year, so the event came at the perfect time to celebrate everyone’s success thus far,” Zammit continued.

The idea of an in-house tennis tournament was well-received and friendly bets were placed as joint owners and directors Zammit and Roger Strickland threw their tennis racket into the tennis match.

The team was split into two groups, with sales associate Mike Mifsud crowned the winner of the advanced group of players and sales associate James Grumley winning among the novice group of players.

The day was rounded off with a three-course meal.

“It was a great opportunity to come together, laugh together and socialise as a team once again,” Zammit said.

“Our annual team-building event is one of the many initiatives put in place to boost company morale and foster good relations between team members. It is paramount to our success that those who are part of the Malta Sotheby’s International Realty team are given all the tools needed for them to succeed, and that includes events such as these, where we can show an added level of appreciation for all the work they put in.”

Those who would like to be part of the Malta Sotheby’s International Realty Team can get in touch via their website – www.maltasothebysrealty.com/join-our-team – or send an application via e-mail to info@maltasothebysrealty.com.