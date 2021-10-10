Leading luxury estate agency Malta Sotheby’s International Realty prides itself on delivering a white-glove service to all of its clients and providing property vendors with world-class property marketing strategies using the most up-to-date marketing tools.

“It is no secret that one of our greatest advantages at Malta Sotheby’s International Realty is our global reach and the range of marketing methods we implement to not only get our clients properties on the market, but to also get these prestigious properties the attention and exposure they deserve,” Malta Sotheby’s International Realty joint owner and director Michael Zammit says.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty is an affiliate of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand which boasts 20,000 sales associates in 1,000 offices across 75 countries and territories.

Listing one’s property with Malta Sotheby’s International Realty allows one to benefit from the brand’s global network which connects extraordinary homes with established and emerging affluent buyers worldwide. In addition, the team at Malta Sotheby’s International Realty employs a number of modern marketing methods to best serve their clients.

“There are a number of marketing benefits that come with exclusively listing your property with us. Exclusive and selected properties benefit from professional photography and videography, custom-made property brochures, mail blasts and a featured position on the home page of our website. We also market the property through paid advertising both digitally and through print advertising and through SEO efforts,” Zammit explains.

Exclusive properties are the first properties to be considered for marketing opportunities presented by Sotheby’s International Realty where chosen properties benefit from bespoke international PR opportunities with leading publications worldwide.

The company also meticulously compiles a property Portfolio Magazine which is distributed to prominent businesses across the island and abroad, as well as carefully selected local partners and exclusive clubs around the island.

In addition, the magazine is also directly mailed to prestigious patrons and international VIP clientele, including the company’s private buyers club.

“We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and elevate our offerings so that we can continue to provide our clients with only the best level of service and thoughtful marketing worthy of the prestigious properties we represent, which is why we are now proud to offer selected roperties the opportunity to have their very own property website,” Zammit says.

To further elevate the marketing experience, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty now offers the added benefit of a one-of-a-kind bespoke website for selected properties. The custom website is designed and curated just for one’s property with a dedicated domain name and web-hosting services, showcasing the property in a unique yet accessible way to potential buyers across the globe.

“The Malta Sotheby’s International Realty brand is a commanding presence in representing the world’s most remarkable properties. We are proud to represent some of the most extraordinary locations in Malta, all thoughtfully and artfully seen to by our experienced and knowledgeable team of industry-leading sales associates,” Zammit concludes.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty has kicked off this exciting initiative by creating dedicated web pages for a modern and sleek penthouse in Gżira, two historical palazzos that have been expertly converted in Valletta and Vittoriosa and a luxury penthouse in Tigné Point.

