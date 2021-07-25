The sudden arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 brought many sectors to a standstill. With restrictions and lockdown protocols implemented across the globe to mitigate the spread of the virus, the world was forced to reassess the way we go about our day-to-day lives and the way we do business. As borders closed and tourism came to a standstill, many companies went digital and the Sotheby’s International Realty brand was no exception.

“With a long-standing commitment to innovation, the brand swiftly implemented new ways of conducting business, while utilising already pioneering technology to navigate the extraordinary conditions we all faced,” Michael Zammit, joint owner and director of Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, says.

“As a leader in luxury property, we were able to anticipate the change in consumer demands and adapt how we conduct business to suit the evolving trends in the property market.”

Following the international brands lead, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty launched a new, more user-friendly website, implemented state-of-the-art CRM technology and began to digitally cater to their prestigious clientele.

“The measures put in place in 2020 continued to provide us with great results. The first two quarters of 2021 have not only shown phenomenal growth for Malta Sotheby’s International Realty locally, but the Sotheby’s International Realty brand as a whole across the EMEIA region (Europe, Middle East, India & Africa),” Zammit explains.

The region has seen an increase of 65 per cent in sales compared to the same time last year with January and April being record months for the brand. This can be attributed to the innovative steps the brand has taken to ensure a continued excellent service along with the increased consumer optimism and confidence with vaccine rollouts taking place worldwide.

“A number of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate Offices are on track to achieving record-breaking years, with Malta Sotheby’s International Realty being no exception. The demand for luxury property in Malta has increased so exponentially that we have had to expand and take on more experienced sales associates to continue delivering the white-glove service our clients expect,” Zammit continues.

He goes on to explain that the reach and range of the Sotheby’s International brand is evident with international sales up by 50 per cent, including the CALA (Caribbean Latin America) & APAC (Asia Pacific) regions.

“Sotheby’s International Realty truly is a global brand with a global reach. Our international footprint reaches across 74 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices worldwide and that number keeps growing as three more offices are set to open in Kuwait, Oman and Morocco.”

The brand’s global presence paves the way for an international referral network like no other, with cross border referrals in the EMEIA Region totalling US$25 million in the first two quarters of 2021 alone.

“We are now more committed than ever to ensuring the continued excellent service expected by our clientele. We understand that our role is more than just that of an agent, but also as your partner in finding a home that suits your vision for the future,” Zammit concludes.

For more information, contact Malta Sotheby’s International Realty on +356 2010 8077, log onto their website on www.maltasothebysrealty.com or visit their office located at the Portomaso Marina.