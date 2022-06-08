The Malta Sotheby’s International Realty Team came together for a day of golf at their annual team-building event.

The much-anticipated event saw team members square off against each other to see who would win the title of ultimate golf master.

“Our annual team building event is always eagerly awaited by the team and this year was no exception. Our events are a great way for the team to pull together to support and cheer each other on,” says Michael Zammit, Joint Owner and Director of Malta Sotheby’s International Realty.

The event took place at the prestigious Royal Malta Golf Club (RMGC).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta