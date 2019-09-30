Malta’s Janet Richard came a whisker away from setting a new national record in the 400 metres during the heats at the World Championships in Doha on Monday.

The 21-year-old was drawn in lane four of Heat 3 and completed the distance in a commendable time of 54.33 seconds.

Richard’s time was 0.15 seconds faster than her previous best of 54.48 seconds she set in an international meet held in Ninove, Belgium, last month.

The Maltese sprinter came agonisingly close to set a new national record as her time was a mere 0.05 seconds slower than the time set by Tanya Blake who had clocked 54.28.

Still it was a solid performance from the young sprinter who was Malta’s sole representative in Doha this month.

Poland’s Iga Baumgart-Witan won the race in 51.34 seconds and was joined in the next round by Briton’s Laviai Nielsen (51.52) and Brazil’s Tiffani Silva Marinho.

American runner Shakima Wimbley, who had crossed the line first, was disqualfied.