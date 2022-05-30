Malta’s squad for this summer’s 2022 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries was announced by the Malta Basketball Association on Monday.

New head coach Alan Wall’s 14-man roster is set to fight for redemption from June 28- July 3 after going home with Bronze during their 2018 title defence last year in Dublin, Ireland. With the tournament taking place at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion next month, the side will be looking to make the most out of home court with a strong set of players, most of whom ply their trade overseas.

