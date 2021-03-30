Former Birkirkara coach Drazen Besek believes that Malta stand no chance of gaining a result against Croatia in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Rijeka.

Besek was at the helm of the Stripes in season 2015-16 and under his charge he helped the Stripes reaching the third qualifying round of the Europa League after they managed to knock out Siroki Brijeg, of Bosnia, and Scottish giants Hearts before being knocked out by Russian side Krasnodar.

Besek, who is currently working in China with Shanghai Shenhua youth team, had few warm words for Devis Mangia’s team ahead of Wednesday’s match.

