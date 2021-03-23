Maltese football starlet Haley Bugeja has continued to score big outside the football field as two days after her first goal of the year with Sassuolo, she has made into the top 10 list of the 2021 wonderkids in women’s football.

The list was released by high-profile football portal Goal, as the Malta player was one of the 10 players included in the second edition of the NXGN list.

Hanna Bennison of Rosengard, age 18, topped the list who has recently earned her first Sweden cap and scored her maiden goal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season.

