Malta waterpolo starlet Jake Muscat shone for Jadran Herceg Novi in the opening stage of the Montenegro club that was played earlier this week.

Muscat, who is in his second loan spell at the Montenegrin club from Neptunes, managed to score four goals as his club topped the standings with maximum points after their opening three matches.

In fact, Jadran opened their commitments against Budva and strolled to an impressive 15-5 victory and here, Muscat managed to help himself to a brace.

In the second match, Jadran again had a straightforward outing when they brushed aside Cattaro 14-1 with Muscat putting again his name on the scoresheet with a goal.

In the final fixture of this opening tournament, Jadran Herceg Novi faced neighbouring rivals Primorac in a match that would decide who would top the tournament.

