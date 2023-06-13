The Teams competition of the European Snooker Championship, which is being held in Albena, Bulgaria, kicked off on Tuesday – the Championship’s ninth day.

This competition, divided into two categories- the men’s and the men’s senior, saw Malta represented with four teams who had a very good start after winning won four games out of five. During these group matches, all five frames are played as the qualification for the knockout stage will be calculated out of an average of frames won.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...