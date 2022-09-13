The Malta Stock Exchange will be hosting the general assembly and annual meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) later in September, bringing together in Malta more than 200 delegates from all over the world.

The WFE annual meeting, which will take place over three days at the Hilton Malta, starting September 27, will be one of the major global financial services events to take place in Malta.

This will be the 61st WFE general assembly of the WFE. Last year’s was held in Shenzhen, China.

During the meeting, leaders of global exchanges, regulatory authorities, the buy-side, industry experts from academia and the media discuss in-depth major issues surrounding the exchange industry.

MSE chairman Joseph Portelli said “hosting WFE’s general assembly and annual meeting is a unique opportunity for the MSE and I am sure that such a prestigious event will consolidate Malta as a reputable financial jurisdiction. To host such an important event 30 years after starting our operations in 1992 makes it even more special.”

Portelli will be one of many speakers addressing the meeting, which will feature various keynote speeches, plenary panel sessions as well as fireside chats.

The speakers include foreign delegates and CEOs of various exchanges from around the world, as well as local delegates and experts in the field from entities like Bloomberg, Nasdaq, Standard and Poor, BlackRock, JP Morgan, Saxo Capital Markets UK, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA), the Central Bank of Malta and the Malta Financial Services Authority and the Malta Stock Exchange.

The meeting will cover a number of topics such as the role of market infrastructure through the pandemic and beyond, liquidity as the fundamental building block for healthy and thriving markets, global markets and fragmenting regulation, innovation in technology, the crypto market, ESG and others.

Since its foundation in 1961, the WFE has organised committees, meetings, general assemblies, conferences, and workshops for its members to transfer knowledge and share expertise.

As an industry trade organisation, the WFE has discussed virtually every aspect of the capital market: the technical, the commercial, the legal and the economic.

In the past four decades the WFE has published studies and reports on issues such as CCP recovery & resolution, business