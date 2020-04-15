The Board of the Malta Stock Exchange have thanked all the MSE staff who have

contributed a total of 147 vacation days, the cash equivalence of over €18,500 to be donated to the coronavirus solidarity fund, administered by the Treasury.

This fund was set up by Government to assist individuals and business owners suffering from the adverse economic effects of COVID-19.

Separately the chair of the Malta Stock Exchange Joseph Portelli, has also donated one month’s salary to the Fund.

"I want to thank our team for their generosity, and on behalf of the board and our staff, may I express complete solidarity with our countryman, during these very challenging and stressful times," Portelli said.

Also on March 24, the Malta Stock Exchange announced it was extending payment terms and will be engaging with listed companies to create bespoke payment plans, and is ready to extend credit as long as is reasonably necessary to assist listed companies experiencing severe liquidity issues.