The Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) will soon be launching its annual MSE Financial Literacy Survey. The aim of the survey is to gauge the Maltese investors’ financial knowledge and to track local financial literacy trends from year to year.

The Financial Literacy Survey will consist of 12 questions and will be made available to e-Portfolio account holders, visitors to the MSE website and account holders visiting the exchange.

The survey’s results will be published between the first and second quarter next year. The outcome of the survey will help the MSE determine its programme of activities, including educational webinars, moving forward.

Since 2015, the MSE has demonstrated its commitment towards promoting financial education, first through the formation of the Malta Stock Exchange Institute and through the organisation of an Annual Investor Education Conference and participation in various EU-funded Erasmus projects.

The Malta Stock Exchange Institute is Malta’s premier financial education outlet, offering over 75 courses annually. Soon the exchange will be redeveloping its website to offer financial education in an easy-to-understand format.

The exchange will also embark on a series of educational webinars aimed at the Maltese investor. The first in a series of monthly instalments called the ‘MSE Executive Spotlight’ will take place on December 7, with the first featured guest being the recently-appointed CEO of the MFSA, Joseph Gavin.

The chairman of the MSE, Joseph Portelli, said: “As the leading capital markets stakeholder we have an obligation to encourage and foster financial literacy. Financially literate investors are more confident and better equipped to survive and thrive during market gyrations, thus aiding in the growth of our economy.”