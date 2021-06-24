Malta striker Alex Satariano has agreed terms to join Italian Serie B side Frosinone, reports in Italy said.

On Wednesday, the Times of Malta had reported that the Sliema Wanderers striker was in talks to join Serie B side Frosinone and was expected to under go a medical.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Thursday that Frosinone was on the verge of completing a deal to sign the Malta international forward but didn’t give any more details.

