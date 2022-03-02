February 15 marked the start of the much-anticipated sixth installment on the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) line up of events for 2022.

Amongst the international turn out, which saw more than 8,000 competitors descend upon Rome over a five-day period, including multiple world champions and their respective teams, was Malta’s very own Avant Garde BJJ – the academy in which Maltese athlete Murman Korchilava began to hone his passion for the sport of Jiu-Jitsu – helmed by Professor Thomas Vander Eecken.

Having previously represented Malta in judo, and holding two decades of experience under his belt, Korchilava’s already proficient base made for a seamless, and welcomed transition to Jiu-Jitsu.

