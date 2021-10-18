Malta Weightlifting made history on Sunday by winning their first-ever team gold at the European Small Nation Championships held in San Marino.

The team made up of male lifters Anton Micallef, Shaun Ciantar and Vlad Baldacchino together with female lifters Roberta Tabone and Yazmin Zammit Stevens managed to beat both Cyprus and Iceland who finished second and third respectively.

Monaco finished in fourth place with San Marino fifth and Luxembourg sixth.

In the men’s Group A, Vlad Baldacchino managed a 126 kg snatch and a 157kg clean and jerk accumulating a total of 309 points.

