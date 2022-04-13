Last weekend, Malta was the centre of the European Badminton family as it hosted the 2022 Badminton Europe congress at the Excelsior Hotel in Floriana.

This event is the first one that was organised after another two which were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this congress, Malta hosted more than 100 delegates from all the European countries in this annual event.

On the first day, the Badminton Europe Members’ Forum took place where all the delegates were present to network, discuss ideas, participate in workshops on different aspects of administration and plan collaborations between different countries.

On the second day of the congress, Badminton Europe held its Annual Delegates meeting in the morning.

