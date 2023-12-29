Malta’s second act in the SportMalta Christmas Cup turned out to be an honourable performance, never mind a defeat at the hands of a higher-ranked team France on Friday.

The 15-11 scoreline is a close score by waterpolo standards, reflecting a battling performance from Malta, that lived up to its tag of being a good team in the continental ranking list.

The only blemish for Malta was that third session in which they suffered five goals in succession.

Milan Cirovic’s men battled on and were still in with a chance of a positive result till the end, trailing their opponents to just two goals, but then, France made their class tell again to stretch their lead to four goals.

