Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini suffered a double blow ahead of this week’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy as influential midfielder Teddy Teuma and striker Jodi Jones are set to miss out of the match due to injury.

Malta face a tough double header in the next ten days when on Saturday they face Italy at the Stadio San Nicola of Bari before hosting Ukraine at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

The national team have been stepping up their preparations for these matches for the past ten days and are expected to travel to Italy on a charter flight on Thursday.

