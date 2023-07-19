Following Malta’s win in the women’s game, the day became bittersweet as Malta’s men’s team fell to Kosovo with a 103-53 score in the opening fixture of the U16 European Championship Division C on Wednesday.

Kosovo, on home court, banked on a super first quarter in which they put up 24 points and held Malta to just six. They continued in this manner with 20+ points in each quarter, going as far as hitting Malta for 31 in the third quarter.

It looked like a balanced encounter in the opening minutes but once Malta reached four points, the team looked stuck as Kosovo continued to build and their lead grew to a point where they lead by 17 before Malta made its next layup through Sebastian Pace – the team’s last point of the quarter as Kosovo pressed on.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...

