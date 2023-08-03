Malta suffered an agonising finale to their Group A commitments at the FIBA Under-18 European Championships in Azerbaijan on Thursday when they fell to an 89-39 defeat against group leaders Cyprus.

Even before the game’s tip-off, it was an apparent mismatch with Cyprus having won every game in the group so far, while Malta were yet to win a game. The Cypriots finish the group unbeaten and head to the semifinals, while Malta, who ended without a win, head to the fifth-ninth place classification group to face Andorra on Friday (tip-off:2.30pm).

Despite Malta’s efforts, the gulf in class and size among their squad’s players between the two sides was evident through the shooting percentage as Malta made just nine of their 44 shots (20%) as a troubling run of low scoring continued as the team struggled to overcome the Cypriot players. They was made to pay with a full-time 50-point margin.

Turnovers were another issue for the Maltese against Cyprus as they turned the ball over 30 times, 14 of which came due to Cypriot steals. The latter made 37 points from these turnovers and led by a game-high 52 points at one point.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...