Malta fell to Luxembourg twice on Day Three of the Games of the Small States of Europe as both the men and women suffered close defeats.

The women’s team, who played first fell to a 64-55 loss despite a valiant showing. Similarly, the Malta men lost 78-75 in the later game with the death blow coming late in the fourth quarter.

In the men’s game, Josh Tomasi led the Malta scoring just like the night before, this time putting up 19 points and four rebounds. Nelson Kahler added 14 together with eight rebounds and two assists, as Kurt Cassar rounded the double-digit scoring with 11, four rebounds and two assists.

