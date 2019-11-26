Malta suffered a nationwide power outage on Tuesday afternoon.

Readers reported power having gone down across Malta as well as Gozo.

The law courts and Mater Dei Hospital were also without electricity for a while, until the generators kicked in.

Enemalta CEO Jason Vella said the outage was due to problems on the interconnector from the Italian side.

Engineers were working to restore the problem.

The outage caused chaos on the roads as traffic lights were disconnected.

Factories also fell silent, with hundreds of workers waiting outside their place of work in industrial estates.

Problems were also caused in the water supply and Melita said customers won't have access to their services at home until power was restored. It also warned that if the power remained out for a long time, mobile services might also be disrupted.

But there was amusement among Maltese and foreign journalists camped outside the law courts and the Auberge de Castille, with many, tongue in cheek wondering whether anyone had switched off the Delimara station following the arrest of Yorgen Fenech, whose company was one of the shareholders in Electrogas, the power station company.