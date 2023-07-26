The Malta Under-16 men’s team suffered a defeat that they’ll be hoping to forget as they fell to Armenia with a 57-point differential on Wednesday at the FIBA Under-16 European Championships Division C fifth-ninth place Classification Group.

It was a dominant showing for Armenia from start to finish as the Malta boys could not find an answer to the former’s attacks.

Armenia’s accuracy on the day was clear as they led with 18 steals and five blocks on defence, 36 fast break points, and 44 points from their bench players.

Artyom Nazlukhanyan led the game’s scoring with 18 points as Davit Vardanyan followed with 14 points and seven rebounds. Sebastian Minassian rounded off the double-digit scorers with 13 points. Sebastian Hatsakorzian was close with eight points but managed 10 boards.

At the other end, Luke Attard was Malta’s sole double-digit scorer after putting up 11 points. Matthew Sammut could not contribute on offence but did grab 10 rebounds.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...