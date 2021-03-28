The president of the Malta Super Yacht Network, Kenneth Camilleri, has confirmed that despite the challenges that the COVID pandemic brought with it in 2020, the Network will be participating in the Monaco Yacht Show 2021.

Camilleri thanked the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Ian Borg, and the chairman of Yachting Malta, John Huber, for their assistance in making this feat possible.

The Monaco Yacht Show, which this year will take place between September 22 and 25, is the world’s biggest super yacht exhibition, attracting a wealthy international clientele of yacht owners and executives from the super yacht and luxury markets since 1991.

“We are grateful for the help provided by both the ministry and Yachting Malta to keep our place in this highly-acclaimed yacht show, which will, of course, be beneficial not just for the image of the Network, but also to enhance Malta’s yachting industry internationally,” Camilleri said.