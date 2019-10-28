The first-ever national Malta Sustainability Forum will take place at the Westin Dragonara Resort on November 14.

This pioneering event will raise awareness about sustainability and empower citizens – whether as individuals or as part of organisations – to make conscious decisions that lead to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Starting at 11am, the conference will allow participants to develop a better understanding of the social, environmental and economic challenges the world is facing in the context of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

No less than 20 local and international speakers who have decided to make the planet a better place to live will present practical cases, followed by moderated discussions.

The Forum will begin with a speech by President George Vella, and a keynote by Environment Minister José Herrera. Other speakers will then include Sharing Cities Fellow and PhD researcher at Humboldt Universität zu Berlin Adrien Labaeye, Future Planet founder Carl Pratt, Nicole Klaesener-Metzner from the Aegle Foundation, and Zen D’Amato Gautam from Eco Market Malta amongst others.

The forum, organised by APS Bank and co-sponsored by COOL, GASAN MAMO, GO and PWC, is planned to be a yearly event and help position Malta at the forefront of the sustainability agenda.

Speaking about the forum, APS Bank CEO Marcel Cassar said: “As Malta’s community bank, we are dedicated to creating sustainable solutions that help to safeguard our clients and our society. We are thrilled to be part of this event, and to bring some of the best minds together to champion and inspire people from all walks of life to achieve sustainability in their own lives, homes and organisations.”

Tickets to the Malta Sustainability Forum start at €20, including a networking lunch. To view the full agenda and register for the forum, please visit www.maltasustainabilityforum.com

Registration for the Malta Sustainability Forum is now open, with tickets available online. The forum will run from 11am until 4.30pm, with a networking lunch at 1pm. A special edition of the APS Talks series will take place that evening, and further details will be announced soon.