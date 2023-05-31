Maltese swimmers continued from where they left off on Day One as no less than four medals were added to Team Malta’s tally in these Games of the Small States of Europe on Wednesday.

Two Silver and Two Bronze medals sealed the day’s achievements with Sasha Gatt amassing one of each from the women’s 400m freestyle and the 4x200m relay, as Georgia Bohl took Silver in the 200m breaststroke, and Dylan Cachia won Bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle event.

