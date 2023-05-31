The Malta table tennis teams have put themselves in a strong position to finish at the top of their group and battle for the gold medal after the opening day of competition at the 2023 GSSE in the University Sports Hall.

The men’s selection, formed by Daniel Bajada, Gabriel Grixti, Dimitrij Prokopcov and Felix Wetzel, produced a very strong showing on the first day of competition as they secured back-to-back victories over Montenegro and Andorra.

The Maltese quartet were up against Montenegro in the first match of the day and managed to fend off the strong challenge of the Eastern Europeans with Wetzel securing the winning point for a 3-1 victory.

Next up for Malta, was a clash against Andorra and the home side proved too strong their opponents as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The men’s selection play their final match this morning when they face Luxembourg with top spot in the group at stake, which would earn the team a more favourable opponent in the semi-finals that will be played on Wednesday afternoon.

