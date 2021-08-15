Malta had to settle for a bronze medal in this year’s FIBA Small Countries of Europe Games after losing their final game to new champions Ireland 97-66 on Sunday.
It was a do-or-die finale to the tournament which decided all three top places. A win for Ireland gave the host nation its second title after having won it back in 1994.
