Malta’s women’s National Team finished their week’s commitments in the FIBA Small Countries Games in Nicosia, Cyprus with the Bronze medal after a loss to a hot-shooting Norway side on Sunday.

It was no secret that Malta were set to be facing their toughest games in Cyprus and Norway, and despite valiant performances, they suffered tough losses to both tournament favourites. However, a bronze medal on Sunday means that Angela Adamoli’s clan have one-upped their result from last year’s event.

Norway’s Stine Austgulen led the game in scoring with an astounding 39 points, with Karyn Sanford the only Norwegian to join her in double-digits. On Malta’s roster, Sophie Abela was the leading scorer with 13 points, Ashleigh Van Vliet adding another 12. Josephine Diaby made up for a low-scoring game with seven rebounds, only second to Norway’s Julie McCarthy’s 10 boards.

