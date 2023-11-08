The Maltese Chess Team composed of Colin Pace (Captain), Jake Darmanin, Robert Novak, Robert Zerafa, and David Cilia Vincenti placed fourth after taking part in the ESNA Team Championships in Jersey, UK.

Malta managed to win five matches against Jersey (2½-1½), Monaco (3-1), San Marino (3½-½), Liechtenstein (3-1) and Guernsey (3-1). Malta then drew 2-2 against Cyprus and lost to the high-rated Faroe Islands (1½-2½), Luxembourg (1-3) and Andorra (1-3).

Each player is assigned a board (1 to 4) with a reserve player taking board 5. Cilia Vincenti on board 5 obtained the best score and took gold with 5.5 points from seven games.

