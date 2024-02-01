Malta will not have a men’s Under-18 representative team at this summer’s FIBA competitions, the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference to draw this season’s BOV Men’s Division One Knockout fixtures on Wednesday, MBA president Paul Sultana admitted the association would not field a male U-18 team for the annual summer FIBA tournament.

“Upon direction, the MBA has decided not to send an Under-18 boys team to the FIBA competitions this summer. Unfortunately, after last year’s results and this season’s league so far, we do not have a high enough level to compete,” Sultana said.

In August, Malta finished eighth at the FIBA U18 Division C European championships in Azerbaijan after struggling throughout the tournament. While they showed signs of improvement and eventually beat Gibraltar in overtime to avoid the wooden spoon, it was the only victory for the team.

