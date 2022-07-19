After an absence of two years, in which the FISEC Games were not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta is once again participating in the games to be held in Klagenfurt, Austria, between July 22 and 29.

Malta will join 13 countries which will participate in different sports and events throughout the week. The contingent consists of athletes and swimmers under coaches Rachid Chouhal and Edward Caruana Dingli.The games are unique in that along with sports competitions, the athletes will also take part in various other events, including the bazaar and the youth forum.

After these two challenging years, the motto for this year is ‘Come Back Stronger’.

