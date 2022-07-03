MALTA 68

ARMENIA 84

(19-15, 11-24, 18-23, 20-22)

Malta had to settle for a silver medal in this year’s FIBA Small Countries Games final as they fell to a free-scoring Armenia 68-84 on Sunday at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion.

It was a game of three-pointers versus points in the paint as Valencia guard Chris Jones, who won the Most Valuable Player award of the tournament, scored no less than eight threes, while Malta relied on the strength of Samuel Deguara and Nelson Kahler below the rim.

Malta’s roster saw the return of sharpshooter Aaron Falzon, who had been injured since the first game of the tournament against Azerbaijan. While still playing restricted minutes due to him not being yet fully fit, the Arcadia Traiskirchen Lions forward was a welcome return for the team.

Armenia’s Jones put up an enormous 41-point tally to lead the game in scoring, also grabbing 10 boards for a double-double. Andre Spight, also named in the all-star five of the tournament, scored 22.

For Malta, Deguara led the team’s scoring with 27 points, Kahler added 17, and Nathan Xuereb scored 10 for his third double-digit game of the tournament.

